Taiwan: 21 Thai citizens arrested over illegal gambling

Police in Taiwan carried made the arrests at an alleged illegal gambling venue.

Taiwan.- A Thai woman and 20 alleged Thai gamblers have been arrested in Taiwan. According to local media reports, police in Shilin District, Taipei City were informed that a 63-year-old Thai woman was operating hi-lo games in a rented two-story house.

According to The Thaiger, the woman had four CCTV cameras installed around the house to monitor what was going on outside, which allowed her to tell clients when it was safe to enter or leave. Those arrested are reported to be aged from 30 to 60 years. Most of them had been living in Taiwan for a some time.

Police seized TWD590,000 (US$18,431) in cash, gambling tools and a bill counter. Those arrested have been charged with illegal gambling and violating social order laws. Two alleged players have also been passed to immigration authorities for prosecution. Anyone convicted of gambling offences in Taiwan faces a fine of around TWD50,000 (US$1562).