Tabcorp unit to monitor Tasmanian gaming machines

Australia.- MAX, Tabcorp’s gaming services company, will monitor electronic gaming machines in Tasmanian Pubs and Clubs from July 2023 under a new 20-year licence. The company already monitors more than 115,000 electronic gaming machines across Australia.

Under the terms of the agreement, Tabcorp will contribute AU$1m to Gambling Harm Research in Tasmania and hire Tasmanians to execute the project.

Adam Rytenskild, Tabcorp managing director and chief executive officer, said: “We’re really looking forward to working closely with the Tasmanian Government to maintain and enhance the integrity of electronic gaming machines in pubs and clubs throughout the state.

“MAX is the largest monitor of gaming machines in Australia and we are committed to providing a world-class service that upholds the integrity of gaming in Tasmania and ensures all machines operate in compliance with regulatory requirements.

“A priority for us is ensuring Tasmanians are employed as part of this agreement and that we invest substantially to assist in the research of potential gambling harm.”

He added: “It’s also another strong outcome for Tabcorp following the demerger. In the 3 months since the demerger, Tabcorp has commenced work with the Star Entertainment Group to transition their Sydney Casino onto our NSW monitoring platform and we have decided to sell our non-core eBet company.”

Tabcorp Holdings posts revenue of US$1.64bn for FY22

Tabcorp Holdings has shared its financial results for the financial year ended June 30. Revenue from continuing operations was AU$2.37bn (US$1.64bn), down 4.3 per cent year-on-year. The group reported a net loss before income tax and finance costs from continuing operations of AU$75.1m, compared to a profit of AU$766.9m for the previous year.

Group EBITDA was AU$382m, down from AU$487.2m in the previous year. Statutory Net Profit after Tax (NPAT) was AU$6.77bn, compared to AU$269m in FY21, with net debt of AU$20m.

Wagering and Media revenues were AU$2.18bn, down 5.1 per cent. Wagering revenues were AU$1.7bn, down 11.7 per cent year-on-year. Gaming Services revenues were AU$192.9m, up 5.3 per cent year-on-year. Gaming Services EBITDA was up from FY21 by 6 per cent to AU$75.2m.