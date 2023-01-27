Tabcorp signs up Epic Risk Management for gambling harm training

Epic will deliver three safer gambling programmes for Tabcorp employees.

Australia.- Epic Risk Management, a non-profit organisation dedicated to reducing gambling-related harm, has partnered with Tabcorp to provide three safer gaming programmes for the company’s staff. It will deliver gambling harm awareness training and its Interactions Masterclass programme.

The programmes emphasise personal experience, with more than half of Epic staff having experienced serious gambling harm. The cooperation with Tabcorp is a significant milestone in EPIC’s plan to grow in the Australasian market. The company has raised its profile in Australia by attending a series of key events in Sydney and Melbourne.

It took part in lived experience panel at the IAGR22 conference and hosted a discussion on gambling harm minimisation with senior representatives from top sports leagues and governing bodies in Australia. Cricket New South Wales has previously partnered with EPIC.

Martin Bland, director of business development at EPIC Risk Management, said: “As one of the biggest gambling operators in the world, it is crucial that EPIC can bring its expertise to a workforce of more than 5,000 people, to help try and significantly reduce the risk of gambling-related harm occurring across any of Tabcorp’s brands.

“We look forward to commencing our working relationship with Tabcorp and trust that we will provide some key support in relation to player protection throughout the organisation.”

