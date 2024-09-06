TAB NZ to acquire Raceform

The transaction is expected to be completed at the end of the month.

New Zealand.- TAB New Zealand has announced it will acquire the Raceform brand and magazine from Raceform Publications Limited. The deal is expected to be finalised by the end of the month.

Raceform is a weekly magazine that offers previews, news, opinions, fields, and tips on New Zealand thoroughbred and harness racing as well as coverage of major Australian metropolitan thoroughbred meetings.

TAB NZ CEO Nick Roberts said, “This agreement secures another strategic media asset, which preserves magazine-format racing coverage in New Zealand and provides a clear pathway to digitisation. Raceform is synonymous with racing lovers across New Zealand, and Dennis Ryan and Don Hancock can be proud of the lasting legacy they have built for the New Zealand racing industry.

“This weekly publication gives punters exceptional coverage and insights on the racing events of the week. We are pleased to carry on this legacy and add this publication to our stable of media assets that support the coverage of racing in New Zealand.”

Dennis Ryan, Raceform’s editor, said: “Don Hancock and I joined forces in mid-2019 and with industry support, achieved our goal to produce a weekly publication that we could be proud of.

“Raceform already has a loyal readership, however, a platform will exist which will enable it to go to another level. We look forward to seeing Raceform establish an even greater presence in New Zealand racing.”

TAB NZ will continue discussions with Entain New Zealand, which aims to take on the management of the Raceform business as part of its existing Strategic Partnering Agreement.

Christopher Haigh, chief media officer of Entain Australia & New Zealand, commended TAB NZ for taking ownership of Raceform and expressed that Entain will support TAB NZ in this transaction. “The Raceform team have built a loyal following with this publication, and we look forward to working with TAB NZ to see the Raceform business reach its full potential as part of our integrated media offering,” he said.

