TAB NZ saw 250,000 customers place bets online in 2022

New Zealand.- TAB NZ has reported that its digital channels have recorded 250,000 customers placing bets in 2022. This represents an 11 per cent increase from the previous year’s 225,000 customers. Since August, an average of 78,000 customers have bet with TAB NZ each week, up from 70,000.

Jodi Williams, TAB NZ’s chief Marketing and customer officer, said: “On the back of customer improvements like boosted odds in sports and racing, and removing deductions from racing, our customers have embraced some of the amazing events we’ve had over the past year.

“The Women’s Rugby World Cup saw rugby fans get involved in betting on women’s rugby in record numbers, the Melbourne Cup produced another record-breaking year, and the FIFA World Cup was a huge way to round out 2022.”

“We’re looking forward to 2023 as well, with the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand headlining a huge year that includes the Rugby World Cup in France, more UFC fight nights, the Super Bowl in 10 days and exciting autumn racing just around the corner. Whatever your sporting or racing love, we’ve got it on offer at TAB NZ.”

She added: “Kiwi punters are loyal punters, and we want our racing codes, national sporting organisations and communities to thrive. The best way for New Zealanders to do that is by betting with TAB NZ, as every dollar spent with us helps to fuel racing, sports and communities all over the country, and we want to thank those loyal customers who get in the game through TAB NZ.”