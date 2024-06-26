Sydney hotel fined for forcing patrons to exit through gaming room

Mortdale Hotel licensee Paul Whitehead was fined AU$2,250.

Australia.- The New South Wales regulator, Liquor & Gaming NSW (L&GNSW), has fined Paul Whitehead, the licensee of Mortdale Hotel, AU$2,250 for requiring patrons to pass through a gaming room in order to leave the premises. Whitehead pleaded guilty to violating the Gaming Machines Act 2001 in Downing Centre Local Court on June 18.

During a compliance check at the hotel on August 18, 2023, L&GNSW inspectors found that the exit door of the main bar was locked, forcing patrons to exit through the gaming room. According to gaming legislation, patrons should not be forced to pass through a gaming room to enter or leave a venue, or to access another area.

Liquor & Gaming NSW executive director of regulatory operations Jane Lin said: “These restrictions are in place to reduce the risks of gambling harm. Apart from breaking the law, the licensee put patrons at potential risk of harm by compelling them to walk through the gaming room to leave the venue.

“As this case shows, licensees who fail to abide by gaming machine regulations can expect to be caught and prosecuted.”

