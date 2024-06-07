New responsible gambling requirements for NSW hotels and clubs

New South Wales hotels and clubs with pokies will have to keep a gambling incident register.

Australia.- The New South Wales regulator, Liquor & Gaming NSW (L&GNSW), has announced new regulations for hotels and clubs with gaming machines from July 1. Businesses will have to keep a gambling incident register and appoint a responsible gambling officer (RGO).

Venues with more than 20 gaming machines will have to ensure the presence of at least one RGO while machines are in operation. From 1 September, hotels and clubs with gaming machines will need to have a Gaming Plan of Management (GPOM) in place. The L&GNSW has provided guidance materials, including a factsheet outlining the new requisites and a template for creating a GPOM.

The GPOM will not need to be approved by the Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority or L&GNSW. However, establishments must align their existing GPOM or create a new one to adhere to the updated requirements by September 1. The L&GNSW will conduct a series of webinars on the changes and will make educational visits to venues in Greater Sydney and select regional areas from June 10 to 30.

See also: L&GNSW orders gaming room restructure for two venues