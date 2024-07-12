Summit Ascent appoints Chang Heng Kit as non-executive director

Heng Kit has over 13 years of experience in the gaming industry.

Hong Kong.- Summit Ascent has appointed Chang Heng Kit as a non-executive director. Heng Kit is currently a general manager of a travel agency in Vietnam and previously served as a director of guest services and relations development of a gaming promoter in Macau from 2011 to 2021.

According to Summit Ascent’s filing, Heng Kit has over 13 years of experience in the gaming industry. In his role as non-executive director, he will receive an annual fee of HK$240,000 (US$30,730).

In the same filing, Summit Ascent reported that trading in the shares of the company will remain suspended until it has met all resumption guidance. Trading was suspended on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in February following the resignation of the majority of the company’s board of directors in protest at the company’s intention to sell its shares in Tigre de Cristal.

