Sportsbet partners with Melbourne Racing Club

The five-year partnership starts on January 1, 2024.

Australia.- Flutter-owned Sportsbet and Melbourne Racing Club (MRC) have announced a five-year partnership starting on January 1. This new agreement covers all three racetracks. Sportsbet will be the naming rights partner for the Caulfield Cup Carnival and the Caulfield Cup.

Sportsbet will offer a $AU1m prize for any horse that takes the Sportsbet Mornington Cup and Sportsbet Caulfield Cup double in the same calendar year. It will invest $AU 125,000 into racing growth initiatives at Mornington.

Sportsbet will also make a $AU125,000 (US$83,900) cash contribution to the MRC Foundation each year. This is the charitable arm of the MRC. The MRC is a not-for-profit members club with over 12,000 members and conducts more than 80 race meetings annually across three premier racetracks in Victoria – Caulfield, Mornington and Sandown.

Sportsbet CEO Barni Evans said: “Sportsbet is excited to partner with the MRC, an incredibly successful and progressive Club, and we look forward to bringing to life our shared ambition of attracting new audiences to racing. We’re always looking to do more for the community and we’re particularly proud to be contributing $AU 125,000 each year of the partnership to the MRC Foundation, supporting local communities and helping racing industry participants.”

Melbourne Racing Club CEO Josh Blanksby said: “This is the most significant partnership in the Club’s history, and we’re thrilled to be working with Sportsbet, Australia’s largest wagering provider, to open up the sport to more audiences and futureproof racing on the sporting stage. We’re excited by the opportunities that partnering with a such an iconic brand in the sport and racing spaces presents, and we look forward to introducing a greater sporting audience to our racing product through Sportsbet’s impressive market share”.