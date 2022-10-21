Sportradar launches new, comprehensive live fielding data capture solution at Cricket World Cup

For the first time, live fielding data will be captured using an innovative cricket data collection tool developed by Sportradar.

Press release.- Sportradar and the International Cricket Council (ICC), today announced that for the first time, live fielding data will be captured using an innovative cricket data collection tool developed by Sportradar at the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Sportradar is the official data supplier for the ICC. This tool will help to bring cricket fans closer to the global sport through a higher level of engagement and understanding of the third discipline of cricket as the match happens.

The first in the world to collect and code comprehensive fielding data and standard batting and bowling statistics, the product captures up to 80 data points per ball bowled and at the lowest latency in the market. The data will be used to power ICC’s fan-facing website and official mobile application.

In addition, the data can be provided via bespoke feeds to media outlets and broadcasters globally to help shape and broaden live commentary with deeper insights.

Through Sportradar’s proprietary tool, cricket boards around the world will be able to tap into deep analytics for teams, as well as power match centres and assets with the most in-depth cricket data available in the market.

With high-performance analytics available on players’ fielding abilities, the process of player selection and rankings in the future will be more comprehensive.

Sportradar’s Sam Taylor, managing director, Strategy, Sports Solutions said: “Our aim is to create the world’s most intelligent cricket platform and the latest enhancements to our data capture tool is yet another step in this direction.

“We are committed to delivering innovation and technology to help grow the sport and are thrilled that these game-changing new features are being used for the first time at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

“The value of faster, deeper data to sport and its fans is well established, we are extending our pursuits to pinpoint the insights that have a meaningful impact on the game and thereby the knowledge, engagement and enjoyment of the audience. We look forward to sharing the outcomes and benefits with our cricket partners worldwide”.