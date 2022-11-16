SpinJoy Society Megaways™ exclusive launch for the UK players

SpinJoy Society Megaways™ is Lady Luck’s first Megaways title.

Press release.- Swedish premium slots provider Lady Luck Games announces its exclusive game launch, SpinJoy Society Megaways™, for UK players at Hollywoodbets.

SpinJoy Society Megaways™ is Lady Luck’s first Megaways title and a reboot of our first ever developed game under the Lady Luck Games wing, SpinJoy Society. This slot has six reels, and each reel varies between 2 to 7 symbols. Due to the Megaways™ mechanics, the number of ways to win ranges between 64 and 117,649 based on the number of symbols in each reel.

On each spin, players can land Coins and Coin collect symbols. When there is at least one Coin collect symbol on the reels, all the coins are collected and paid for. If more than one Coin collect symbol is present on the reels, the wins are multiplied by the amount of Coin collect symbols. When a coin pays, it is removed from the reels, like normal symbols. The Coin collect symbols stay.

At least 3 Free Spins symbols anywhere on the reels trigger the Free Spins bonus round. The first three Free Spin symbols grants 10 Free Spins. Each additional Free Spin symbol awards 5 more Free Spins. Players can get a maximum number of 42 Free Spin symbols in one spin, which awards a total of 205 Free Spins. During the bonus game, a multiplier can also appear. For each win, the multiplier is increased by one, and it increases after the wins are paid out. The multiplier starts at x1 and has no upper limit. It also applies to both Coins and symbols.

Impatient players can use the Buy Bonus feature and enjoy the Free Spins Bonus round at any time.

Hollywood`s Bets players can enjoy this stunning title from the 10th of November.

Mads Jørgensen, co-founder and chief executive officer of LL Lucky Games AB said: “We are very excited to see the interest in our games from Hollywoodbets. SpinJoy Society Megaways™ it’s the first exclusive release due to this collaboration. We look forward to many more in the near future.”

Dermot O’Connell, Hollywoodbets Betting Operations manager, said: “Hollywoodbets strives to offer our customers premium entertainment and thrilling experiences, and, in Lady Luck, we have found an ideal partner to enhance our existing portfolio of games.”