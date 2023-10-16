SkyCity CEO Michael Ahearne to step down

The company says Ahearne will step down at the end of March 2024.

New Zealand.- SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited has announced through a company filing the departure of its chief executive officer, Michael Ahearne. Ahearne has communicated his intention to step down from his role at the end of March 2024.

His association with SkyCity dates back to December 2017 when he assumed the position of group chief operating officer. He became CEO in November 2020. SkyCity has initiated a recruitment process for a new CEO that will consider both internal and external candidates.

Julian Cook, chair of the SkyCity board, said: “Michael has led the business through a very complex and demanding period. This has included dealing with the significant fire at the New Zealand International Convention Centre and rebuild, navigating the business through Covid-19 and the recovery, and responding to regulatory matters relating to the SkyCity Adelaide business. Michael has also led significant investment and improvements in SkyCity’s compliance functions.

“Michael has worked hard to set a strong platform for the business going forward and has been tireless in seeking to do the right thing for SkyCity. On behalf of myself and the SkyCity Board, I would like to thank Michael for his leadership, commitment and dedication through his time with SkyCity”.

