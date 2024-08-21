SJM’s Grand Lisboa Palace achieves ISO sustainability certification

It’s become the first integrated resort in Macau to receive ISO 20121:2024 Event Sustainability Management System Certification.

Macau.- SJM Holdings has announced that Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau has achieved ISO 20121:2024 Event Sustainability Management System Certification, making it the first integrated resort in Macau to do so. The certification is a global standard for sustainable event management, particularly in reducing environmental impacts and promoting social responsibility.

Daisy Ho, managing director of SJM, commented: “It is a privilege for Grand Lisboa Palace to be recognised as the first resort in Macau with this latest version of the prestigious international certification. This accolade reflects our proactive efforts in green operations and community integration, aligning with the national ‘3060’ dual carbon goals and the local sustainability objectives. SJM will continue to be a leader in the industry, staunchly supporting Macau’s sustainable development.”

