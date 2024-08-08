SJM holds promotional event in Taiwan

The company promoted its resort, hotels and MICE offerings.

Macau.- SJM Resorts hosted a product seminar at the Mandarin Oriental in Taipei, Taiwan on August 2. It showcased the offerings of the Lisboa portfolio, including the resort, hotels, cuisine, spa and MICE options. According to SJM, the event attracted more than 110 participants from travel associations, travel agencies, and corporate business partners.

Daisy Ho, managing director of SJM, commented, “Given the geographical proximity and deep-rooted cultural ties between Taiwan and Macau, the two regions share a profound familial bond in economic, lifestyle, and traditions. SJM has leveraged the opportunity to significantly strengthen our connections with a network of travel partners in Taiwan, and through this network, we aim to introduce our Lisboa series of resorts and a compelling lineup of sports, cultural arts, and gastronomy events planned for the second half of the year, all of which shall resonate strongly with the Taiwanese audience.

“We sincerely invite friends from Taiwan to experience firsthand the vibrant allure of Macau and establish Macau’s newest identity as an international metropolis in overseas markets.”

