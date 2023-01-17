SJM Resorts to pay discretionary bonus to its employees

The company said the bonus will be divided into two payments.

SJM Resorts has announced the special discretionary bonus will be equivalent to one month’s salary.

Macau.- SJM Resorts has now become the sixth Macau gaming operator to announce a special bonus for staff. According to a statement released by the company, the bonus will equal one month’s salary and it will be divided into two payments.

The first tranche of the bonus is going to be paid tomorrow (January 18) and the other is to be paid sometime in July this year.

SJM Resorts wants to recognize its staff’s “hard work and contribution” in the past year. However, the casino operator did not mention what percentage of the workforce would be entitled to the bonus.

Daisy Ho Chiu Fung, co-chairman and executive director at SJM Holdings, stated: “We have full confidence in the future of Macau. As borders reopen in synchronicity with our Government’s timely promotional efforts, we have seen encouraging tourism recovery.

“Together as one, the company will embark on a new horizon, welcoming more visitors, as well as actively supporting the economic diversification of Macau.”

The announcement comes a few days after MGM China, Sands China, Wynn Macau, Melco and Galaxy Entertainment Group announced a similar move.