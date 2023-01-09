MGM China to pay discretionary allowance to eligible staff

97 per cent of the team members will receive a special payment.

Macau.- MGM China has become the fourth Macau gaming operator to announce a special bonus for staff. The company said the “one-time discretionary allowance” would apply to 97 per cent of team members.

The one-time discretionary allowance, equivalent to one month’s salary, is “an appreciation to the relentless effort and hard work of our team members in the past year, which will be paid around Chinese New Year of 2023,” announced the company.

Pansy Ho, co-chairperson and executive director of MGM China Holdings Limited said: “Having just celebrated our 15th Anniversary, we are beyond grateful for our team members and the Company as a whole, for working together in solidarity and continuously growing with the Macao SAR.”

Ho added: “2023 marks a grand start for MGM’s new journey, and we are thrilled to see the swift recovery of the city’s tourism industry after the lifting of border restrictions. MGM is ready to embrace the new opportunities ahead and will continue to take practical actions in promoting the economic diversification of Macau.”

The announcement comes a few days after Sands China made a similar move, with over 23,000 members of its staff benefiting from a discretionary allowance, and Wynn Macau revealed that on January 16 a “special allowance” equivalent to one month’s gross salary will be paid to eligible Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace team members. Also, Galaxy Entertainment Group revealed a “special payment” that would apply to 98 per cent of employees.