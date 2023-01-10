Melco to pay discretionary bonus to eligible staff

Melco did not mention what percentage of the workforce would be entitled to the bonus.

All eligible non-management employees will receive a special payment.

Macau.- Melco Resorts is now the fifth Macau gaming operator to announce a special bonus for staff. The company said the “one-time discretionary allowance” would apply to “all eligible non-management employees.”

The company did not mention what percentage of the workforce would be entitled to the special payment. The one-time discretionary allowance, equivalent to one month’s salary, is going to be paid before Chinese New Year.

Lawrence Ho Yau Lung, Melco Resorts chairman and chief executive, said the payment is “in recognition of the loyalty and efforts” of the firm’s employees, “whose continued efforts and dedication had been integral” to Melco Resorts’ recent reward of a new gaming concession from the Macau government.

“We look forward to a brighter and more dynamic future for Macau where our Colleagues will continue to deliver the most memorable experiences to guests,” Lung added.

The announcement comes a few days after MGM China, Sands China, Wynn Macau and Galaxy Entertainment Group announced a similar move.