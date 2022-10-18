SJM Resorts supports Macau demands for non-gaming investment

The government has asked bidders for more investment in non-gaming projects.

Macau.- Angela Leong On Kei, co-chairman and executive director of SJM Holdings, has said that the company is committed to fulfilling the Macau government’s demand for more investment in non-gaming projects from casino operators.

Speaking at company event, Leong On Kei said the company supports the city government’s aims to increase non–gaming in Macau’s tourism sector. She said that the gaming sector is going through reform after 20 years of development.

According to the commission overseeing the gaming concession tender, bidders were required to describe their plans for promotional and marketing activities to raise awareness of Macau among international customers.

They were also requested to submit plans for film festivals, cultural performances and carnivals while strengthening relationships with local small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In September, Macau reiterated its aim to have the results of the retender ready in time to issue new licences by the end of the year.

SJM Resorts, S.A. has recently appointed Daisy Ho Chiu Fung as managing director. She is now responsible for all formal business dealings and contacts with the Macau SAR Government, as well as with company subsidiaries and other entities.

Ho is also responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company and corporate matters including the formulation of policies, objectives, investment plans and compliance with legal and regulatory obligations.