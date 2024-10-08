SJM Resorts appoints Damian Quayle as Chief Gaming Officer

Quayle has previously served as chief operating officer and executive vice president of gaming at LET Westside.

Quayle confirmed his new role at SJM Resorts on his LinkedIn profile.

Macau.- Damian Quayle has been appointed chief gaming officer at SJM Resorts. According to a post Quayle made on his LinkedIn profile, he began last month.

Before joining SJM Resorts, Quayle held the position of executive vice president of operations at LET Westside, an integrated resort being developed in the Philippine capital by Suntrust Resort Holdings. He was also the chief operating officer at The Star Entertainment Group, in Australia, where he worked for 11 years. In Macau, Quayle was employed as the director of table games administration at Melco Crown Entertainment from 2008 to 2011.

For the first half of the year, SJM posted net revenue of HK$13.8bn (US$1.77bn). That’s a rise of 47.4 per cent year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA came in at HK$1.7bn (US$222m), up 275.9 per cent compared to the previous year.

The company posted net gaming revenue of HK$12.8bn (US$1.64bn), up 48.3 per cent year-on-year, while gross gaming revenue (GGR) rose to HK$13.79bn (US$1.77bn), up 50.3 per cent. The casino operator reported that its GGR market share increased to 12.5 per cent, up from 11.8 per cent. It recorded an average hotel occupancy of 94.2 per cent.