SJM hosts Prix de Lausanne ballet competition in Macau

The casino operator co-hosted the Asia-Pacific Preselection of the competition.

Macau.- SJM Resorts has partnered with Prix de Lausanne to jointly organise the Asia-Pacific Preselection of the ballet competition. It was the first time the competition was hosted in Macau. According to the casino operator, the event was dedicated to identifying and supporting young dancers aspiring to pursue professional careers in classical ballet.

Under the guidance of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, and with the support of the Cultural Affairs Bureau and Education and Youth Development Bureau, the two-day preselection commenced last Friday (September 27) with an official ceremony at the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau.

Daisy Ho, managing director of SJM, said: “SJM is privileged to partner with the Prix de Lausanne, contributing to the development of future ballet luminaries and bolstering Macau’s stature as a cradle for diverse artistic talent. By hosting this internationally acclaimed event, we aim to enrich Macau’s cultural offerings and reaffirm our dedication to promoting Macau as a ‘City of Performing Arts.'”

The preselection took place from September 28 to 29 at the Macau Tower Convention and Entertainment Centre. Forty-six young ballet dancers, representing Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan region, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and Korea, competed in different age groups. They also participated in ballet workshops and a stage selection, interacting with dancers from Asia-Pacific, showcasing their skills and learning classical ballet and contemporary variations.

