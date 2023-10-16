SJM Grand Lisboa to be renovated in 2024

The project will incorporate more non-gaming features such as restaurants and shops.

Macau.- SJM Resorts’ managing director Daisy Ho Chiu Fung has unveiled plans for a forthcoming renovation of the Grand Lisboa casino-hotel, set to commence next year. Speaking to media on Friday (October 13), Ho Chiu Fung said the renovation project does not involve additional rooms but will add new restaurants and shops.

Ho said the project will conclude in 2025, followed by the start of another project for the Lisboa Hotel in 2027.

SJM Holdings previously announced an investment of MOP2.5bn to renovate the Lisboa Hotel and the adjacent Grand Lisboa casino-hotel. The goal is to increase non-gaming experiences.

SJM Holdings reported a net loss of approximately HK$2.76bn for the first half of the year. Revenue was down 20.9 per cent year-on-year at HK$4.13bn.

See also: SJM to work with government to revitalise Macau’s main street