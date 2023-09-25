SJM to work with government to revitalise Macau’s main street

SJM will fund work on Avenida Almeida Ribeiro as part of efforts to promote community tourism.

Macau.- SJM Resorts is to work with the government to rejuvenate Avenida Almeida Ribeiro, also known as San Ma Lo in Cantonese. The initiative, announced by SJM Resorts’ managing director Daisy Ho Chiu Fung at the 10th Global Tourism Economy Forum (GTEF) in Macau, aims to revitalise the district’s cultural and tourist offerings.

The announcement comes in after it was reported that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will restore the Inner Harbour’s Piers 23 to 25 and the surrounding Mount Fortress area and MGM China around 35,000 square meters of the Barra area.

SJM Resorts intends to bring back its former floating casino, Macau Palace, which was originally inaugurated in 1962 by Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau (STDM), founded by Stanley Ho Hung Sun, Daisy Ho’s father.

Ho stressed the importance of diversifying beyond gaming in the next decade to establish Macau as a leading international tourist destination. This strategy includes expanding non-gaming offerings such as sports events, cultural experiences, and gastronomic options. SJM Resorts plans to open 15 new restaurants in the coming years.

These initiatives align with the government’s commitment to more diverse tourism. Under new gaming concessions, the six Macau casino operators have collectively pledged to invest a minimum of MOP108.7bn (US$13.48bn) in non-gaming initiatives.