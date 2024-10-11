SJM announces first tender results for Kam Pek Market food stalls

SJM Resorts has selected 10 SMEs to operate at the venue.

Macau.- SJM Resorts has shared the results of the first phase of its tender for the operation of food stalls at Kam Pek Market. It says 10 local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have been selected to offer a variety of cuisines, including Chinese, Portuguese, Japanese and Korean dishes.

The selection process involved 67 applicants and focused on criteria such as menu diversity, operational strategy, and experience. The market is set to open between mid-December and the Lunar New Year.

Daisy Ho, managing director of SJM, stated, “We are delighted to see the level of enthusiasm and the confidence shown in our project. The successful bidders displayed a commendable mix of innovative spirit and management expertise that meets our criteria for dynamic market offerings and quality excellence. We look forward to working with these partners to deliver a diverse dining experience at ‘Kam Pek Market,’ merging tourism, gastronomy, and culture. The initiative is expected to strengthen foot traffic in the area and bring both economic and social benefits to the community.”

SJM said it was committed to “supporting these ten merchants with its own competitive advantages, following the philosophy of ‘big enterprises leading small ones’. This involves providing a comprehensive operational framework, extensive infrastructure and logistical support, and increasing market visibility through diverse promotional strategies.”