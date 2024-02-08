Singapore received 1.44 million visitors in January

There are currently two casinos in Singapore.

Visitor arrivals grew by 54.2 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Singapore.- The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has reported that Singapore registered 1.44m visitor arrivals in January. This figure was up 54.2 per cent in year-on-year terms and up 16.1 per cent when compared to December.

Of the total visitor arrivals, 43.6 per cent were overnight visitors, a 26 per cent increase from the previous month. The average length of stay decreased by 20.1 per cent year-on-year, to 3.45 days.

Indonesia was the largest source market, followed by mainland China, which saw a year-on-year growth rate of 644.2 per cent. Australia came in third, with 124,140 visitors. Out of these three markets, visitors from mainland China stayed the longest in Singapore, with an average stay of 3.73 days in January.

China and Singapore have launched a 30-day mutual visa exemption agreement, set to commence tomorrow (February 9). The plan had been announced in December and follows China’s resumption of a 15-day visa-free entry scheme for Singaporean citizens last year.

See also: Singapore received 13.61 million visitors in 2023

Authorities have predicted visitor arrivals for 2024 could reach 15 million to 16 million, bringing in SG$26bn (US$19.4bn) to SG$27.5bn in tourism receipts.