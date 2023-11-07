Singapore: 42 under investigation for alleged illegal gambling

Police have frozen 18 bank accounts.

Singapore.- Police in Singapore have initiated investigations into 42 people for suspected links to illegal gambling. From October 30 to November 3, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department froze 18 bank accounts that are believed to have been used to facilitate unlawful gambling.

Of those arrested, 13 are suspected of granting control of their bank accounts to gambling syndicates. Meanwhile, 27 allegedly engaged in gambling through illicit websites or mobile applications, conducting transactions on bank accounts controlled by the gambling syndicates. Two are suspected of subscribing to cellphone lines used by gambling syndicates.

People found gambling with unlawful service providers can face fines of up to SG$10,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months. First-time offenders who contribute to the facilitation of illegal gambling by relinquishing control of banking facilities can be fined up to SG$500,000 and imprisoned for up to two years. Agents can be fined up to SG$200,000 and imprisoned for up to seven years. Those who help provide illicit remote gambling services for others may be fined up to SG$200,000 and imprisoned for up to five years.

