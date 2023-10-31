Singapore police crack down on suspected illegal horse betting operation

Police carried out raids in 21 locations.

Singapore.- Police are investigating 120 men and six women aged between 20 to 87 years old for suspected involvement in illegal horse betting. They executed raids at 21 locations in Singapore over the course of two weeks, from October 14 to October 28.

Police seized cash totalling over SG$69,000 (US$48,556), mobile phones and other equipment. According to the Straits Times, the 126 people arrested are believed to comprise bookmarkers, runners and punters.

The investigation is being conducted under the Gambling Control Act 2022. Under the act, people found gambling with unlawful service providers can face fines of up to SG$10,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months. Those found operating unlawful betting can be fined up to SG$500,000 and imprisoned for a maximum of seven years. Agents can be fined up to SG$200,000 and imprisoned for up to five years.

See also: Singapore: 50 investigated for alleged offences including illegal gambling