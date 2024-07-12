SimplePlay launches a new table game: “Bomb Adventure”

“Bomb Adventure” is a mini-game in which players are presented with a grid of unrevealed squares containing either treasure or bombs.

Press release.- SimplePlay has today (July 12) announced the release of “Bomb Adventure,” a mini-game where players are given a grid of unrevealed squares with either treasure or bombs. Whenever a square of treasure is revealed, the winning multiplier increases.

Players can choose to reveal more squares to build up the multiplier of their winnings, or to leave this round and take the accumulated winnings! However, if a bomb is revealed, all the winnings will be lost and players have to start a new round.

The company said on the “Bomb Adventure” plot: “According to ancient lore, there are mines where immense treasure is kept. However, these mines are also really dangerous. When the mines were first exploited, countless bombs were planted by other miners to blast the rocks open.

“A careless move could lead to disastrous consequences. Staying longer in these networks of underground tunnels increases the danger, but also offers a chance to gather more wealth.”

