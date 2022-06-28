Focus Asia Pacific | Business

SimplePlay launches a new slot game: “Golden Legacy”

Rumour says that there is vast treasure yet to be discovered.
06/28/22

SimplePlay, the Asian slot game premium developer, announces the launch of its latest slot game, “Golden Legacy”, a 3×5-reel, 243-way slot with plenty of mysteries and prizes.

Press release.- In “Golden Legacy”, SimplePlay‘s latest slot game, the protagonist treasure hunter is looking for the legendary golden land. After collecting all the hints around the world, he has finally arrived at a mysterious island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Rumour says that there is a vast treasure yet to be discovered.

“Golden Legacy” is a 3×5-reel, 243-way slot. In this game, Wild Symbols appear stacked. There is a Wild Lock Re-Spin Feature.

Whenever a reel is stacked with Wild Symbols, the reel will be locked and the rest of the reels will be re-spun! There is also a Free Game Feature, where Wild Lock Re-spin Feature remains. In addition, there is a Wild Nudge Feature, turning any Wild Symbol into full-reel Wilds, making winning easier!

Assist the treasure hunter right away to seek that treasure, and enjoy endless wealth!

