Simon McGrath steps down as Crown Sydney chief executive

Crown Resorts has announced that Simon McGrath has resigned as Crown Sydney’s chief executive and group head of hospitality.

Australia.- Eight months after joining Crown Sydney, Simon McGrath is to leave his role as Crown Sydney chief executive and group head of hospitality. According to a spokesperson for Crown, he will leave in September. The company’s new owner Blackstone will select a replacement.

Prior to joining Crown, McGrath led Accor’s Pacific division for 15 years, managing almost 400 hotels and 18,000 employees.

Earlier this month, Crown Resorts began gaming at its Crown Sydney venue with the opening of the VIP Crystal Room on its main floor. Other parts of the venue have been open since late 2020, but the opening of the casino had been delayed due to the New South Wales inquiry into Crown’s suitability to hold a licence.

Initially, Black and Platinum Crown Rewards members and their guests will be able to access the Crystal Room, followed by Gold Crown Rewards members later.

At the time of the opening, McGrath said: “The level of interest has exceeded our expectations in terms of membership. I think we’ll be at a pretty good pace relatively quickly. However, what’s important to us is that we do that in a very safe and responsible way.”

Health advocates call for smoking ban in Crown Melbourne high-roller rooms

A group of health advocates are pushing for authorities in Victoria to ban smoking in high-roller rooms at Crown Resorts’ casino in the state. Victoria’s Royal Commission, led by Judge Raymond Finkelstein, recommended a ban, but Crown Melbourne’s high-roller rooms currently remain exempt from the state’s indoor smoking ban.

Victoria’s Royal Commission made 33 recommendations, some of which have already been implemented. As a result of new legislation, every Australian resident who uses the pokies must set a maximum loss limit before playing. Crown has until the end of 2023 to implement the mandatory pre-commitments, with full implementation needed no later than 2025. Customers will be able to see any loss limit they choose.