Victoria introduces new laws to restrict gambling

The new legislation aims to intensify control of the gaming industry in the state.

Australia.- The Victorian Government has introduced 12 more measures from the 33 recommendations made by Judge Raymond Finkelstein, who led the state of Victoria’s inquiry into Crown Resorts.

As a result of new legislation, every Australian resident who uses the pokies must set a maximum loss limit before playing. Crown will be given until the end of 2023 to implement the mandatory pre-commitments, with full implementation needed no later than 2025. Customers will be able to see any loss limit they choose.

Other new measures include limiting cash transactions to $1,000 per 24 hours in a bid to crack down on money laundering. Meanwhile, Crown will be made to pay for the cost of regulating the casino and the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission will have to approve any ownership of more than 5 per cent of the casino operator.

Tim Costello, the chief advocate for the Alliance for Gambling Reform, said: “This is a really a historic day for the state government and therefore the people of Victoria – winning back power over Crown, that has completely dominated the landscape and dominated the terms of engagement.”

Finkelstein had declared Crown Resorts unsuitable to hold a licence for its Crown Melbourne casino. However, the operator was allowed to keep its licence under stricter conditions.

Stephen O’Bryan QC, who was appointed special manager by Royal Commission, released his first activity report in July and said Crown Resorts has taken a range of positive steps to address the issues identified by the Royal Commission, including making changes to its governance structures, board and senior leadership positions, policies and procedures, and systems and controls.

Since May, EGM players at Crown Melbourne have not been allowed to play more than one machine at a time. EGM players cannot use any item to hold down the buttons on unrestricted machines to facilitate continuous play.