Scott Wharton steps down as Star Sydney CEO

Scott Wharton was appointed as CEO of the company last July.

Wharton will transition his executive responsibilities manner after accepting a new role outside The Star.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has announced through a company filing that Scott Wharton has resigned as chief executive officer of The Star Sydney after just eight months in the role. He will leave the position on April 28.

The company said Wharton will transition his executive responsibilities in an orderly manner after accepting a new role elsewhere. The Star CEO and managing director Robbie Cooke said the company was “well positioned to announce shortly Scott’s successor as CEO for The Star Sydney.”

Cooke also announced that Nicola Burke, the current general manager of the transformation office, has been named chief transformation officer at the company.

He said: “I want to thank Scott for his valuable contribution, particularly in respect of our remediation actions. We are committed to winning back trust and confidence from the community and the work Scott has led since his appointment last July has laid incredibly important foundations.

“We still have a lot of work ahead, but the board and the management team have an unwavering focus on proving our suitability to hold casino licenses in NSW and Queensland.”

Wharton said: “My sincere thanks to Robbie, the Board, and the teams I have led for their support and assistance since joining The Star. It has been hugely rewarding to contribute alongside so many committed, hard-working leaders and team members.”

Last week, The Star announced the retirement of chairman and non-executive director Ben Heap as of March 31. David Foster, who joined the board on December 15 has taken over the position.

The Star is seeking to rebuild following a tumultuous period that included investigations into money laundering at its casinos and the departure of its former CEO, Matt Bekier.