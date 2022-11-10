SB22 signs new partnership with Bay City Ventures

SB22 has announced a strategic partnership with the Japan-based gaming firm.

Japan.- SB22 has announced a strategic partnership with Bay City Ventures in order to offer its solutions in Japan, including its recently GLI-33 certified Fi22 platform and VR22 immersive betting platform, initially for free-to-play and later real money gaming once the market is regulated. It will also provide distribution, business development, and advisory services.

Vik Shrestha, SB22 CCO, said: “Bay City Ventures is an ideal strategic partner for SB22 as we look to offer a next-generation Free to Play engagement solution built on top of our enterprise platform. We are excited to tailor our solution for the Japanese market and expand internationally.”

Joji Kokuryo, managing director of Bay City Ventures, commented further: “SB22 has proven their ability to develop innovative technology that places the user experience at the forefront. After receiving a demo of their tech at G2E Las Vegas, it was eye-opening to see the tremendous amount of potential the company has to offer globally and specifically in Japan.”

Steve Laity, VP of Strategy of SB22, added: “With the expected opening of integrated resorts in Japan, there is an incredible opportunity for operators to start building a valuable customer database and engage in meaningful ways. Additionally, using our GLI-certified Fi22 platform for free-to-play gaming will ensure a smooth transition to Real Money Gaming in the future.”