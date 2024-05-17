Sands Macau celebrates 20th anniversary

The venue opened on May 18 2004.

Macau.- Sands Macau has celebrated its 20th anniversary with a ceremony around its outdoor fountain. The resort opened its doors on May 18, 2004, and has since recorded over 950 million visitors. It paved the way for sister properties on the Cotai Strip: The Venetian Macau, The Plaza Macau, The Londoner Macau and The Parisian Macau.

The celebration featured original entertainment from Sands Macau’s opening 20 years ago, including performances by local singer German Ku and West End artist Kayleigh Stephenson. The gala dinner included a medley of Moulin Rouge-inspired songs and performances by the vocal harmony group The Overtones.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China, said: “With our extensive presence in Macao spanning over two decades, Sands China takes immense pride in bearing witness to and actively participating in the flourishing development of this remarkable city.

“Together, we script an indelible chapter in history. The grand inauguration of Sands Macao in 2004 served as the pivotal moment in Macao’s illustrious era of tourism. Drawing inspiration from the triumphant integrated resort model of Las Vegas, we subsequently embarked on a transformative journey that reshaped the Cotai skyline, effectively materialising the visionary aspirations of our esteemed founder, Mr. Sheldon G. Adelson. Sands Macao is unequivocally where it all began.”

He said: “Allow me to express my heartfelt appreciation to the Central People’s Government, the Macao SAR Government, and the diverse sectors of society. Sands China brims with confidence in the future of Macao. Guided by the exceptional leadership of the two governments and fortified by the unwavering support of society at large, we shall persist in our pursuit of innovation, unveiling novel experiences for residents and tourists alike. Furthermore, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the promotion of Macao’s moderate economic diversification.”

The casino operator said in a press release that Sands Macau had set “a rapid pace of development 20 years ago, and Sands China has grown in parallel with the growth of Macao as a world centre of tourism and leisure.”

Today, the company’s portfolio of properties features over 12,000 hotel rooms and suites, 150 dining options, a meetings and conventions destination, more than 720 duty-free shops, as well as two arenas and four theatres.