Sands China introduces new post-maternity benefits for staff

Sands China has announced the incorporation of a series of benefits for women on its staff.

Macau.- Sands China has announced a series of benefits for women as part of a commitment to become an equitable workplace that safeguards women’s rights. As of May 8, new mothers will be able to work one hour less per shift and will be able to enjoy regular work shifts without rotation during the first 30 days after they resume work following childbirth.

Sands China president, Wilfred Wong Ying Wai, said: “Sands China is proud to be the first integrated resort operator in Macau to pioneer these new benefits. These measures will allow new mothers to enjoy extra time with their families by arriving to work an hour later or leaving an hour earlier, giving them more time to take care of themselves and their newborns.”

Sands China currently has 12,000 female staff members.

The company has recently reported a net loss of -US$336m for the first quarter. It reported an adjusted real estate EBITDA loss of -US$11m for Q1 compared with a positive US$100m in the first quarter of 2021.

Total net income declined to US$547m. Net revenue from Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands fell to US$399m, down from US$426m in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the property was US$121m, compared to US$144m in the same period in 2021.

Sands China laid off 3,000 non-local employees during Covid-19 pandemic

As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, the company has revealed that it has laid off more than 3,000 non-local employees over the past two years.

The information was revealed by Wilfred Wong Ying Wai to the Chinese-language newspaper Macao Daily. He also said the company’s investments in non-emergency construction projects will be delayed if the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic continues.

The Statistics and Census Bureau (DSEC) has reported that at the end of 2021, the gaming industry had 54,839 full-time employees, a decrease of 1,774 from the same period in 2020. The number of dealers fell by 758 and the number of service and sales workers by 410.