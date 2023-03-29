Sands China expands entertainment partnership with Star CM Holdings

The expanded agreement will increase Sands China’s selection of entertainment events.

Macau.- Sands China Ltd has announced that it will expand its partnership with Star CM Holdings, an operator of variety shows in China, to increase its selection of high-profile entertainment events. The companies have been collaborating since 2012 and have completed over 20 projects together.

The expanded partnership will see Sands China and Star CM Holdings produce large-scale entertainment projects featuring live performances, interactive experience shows plus television and online coverage. The shows will include the latest annual editions of the China Music Awards and Sing! China Macao Concert, as well as Star Street Dance Gala 2023.

Elements of Sands China’s European-themed integrated resorts will be incorporated into the performances, including interactive shows such as Guess The Singer, Guess The Dancer, and China’s Got Talent. Intellectual property from Star CM Holdings will be used to create a Chinese Kungfu High-Tech Interactive Experience Showroom and a Sing! China Experience Hall.

Under their new 10-year gaming concessions, casino operators were required to detail plans for non-gaming entertainment and diversification of the customer base. Meanwhile, Sands China has announced it is collaborating with Air Macau to offer an exclusive hotel package and privileges for Singaporean and regional visitors to promote the inauguration of the airline’s Macau-Singapore route.

The promotion includes an accommodation offer for Sands China’s Londoner Macao resort on Cotai valid until June 30. Visitors presenting an Air Macau boarding pass can get discounts and other benefits on leisure activities and resort-themed souvenirs at Sands resorts in Macau.

Sands China takes lead in Macau premium mass gambling segment

According to a report from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Sands China Ltd is currently leading Macau’s ‘premium mass’ gambling segment with a market share of approximately 24 per cent. The report says the group has managed to overtake Galaxy thanks to offerings at the Londoner Macao and Plaza.

The premium mass segment, which involves cash play at high minimum bets, is a key area of competition among Macau operators under their new concessions. Citigroup’s report shows only 249 premium mass players market-wide in February 2023. Wagers totalled about 53 per cent of that reported in March 2019, suggesting that the recovery in premium mass continues to outpace that of Macau visitor arrivals.