Sands China earns top 1% ranking in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook

The company was recognised for its ESG achievements.

Macau.- Sands China was recognised with a Top 1 per cent ranking in the China and Global editions of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2024 due to its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) work. It was the only company in the Casinos & Gaming industry category to achieve the distinction.

The casino operator was among 12 companies achieving the top 1 per cent ESG performance in the China edition and among 66 in the Global edition. The company attributed the achievement to its three corporate responsibility pillars: People, Community, and Planet.

Grant Chum, chief executive officer and executive director of Sands China, said: “We are thrilled and honoured to be recognised by S&P Global for our efforts in corporate sustainability. We extend our gratitude to our team members for their dedication to supporting the company’s sustainable development strategy as we strive for excellence in ESG.

“Being recognised as an ESG leader in China is a significant achievement, but being in the top 1 per cent globally and the global leader in our industry for ESG is even more gratifying. With our deep roots in Macao for over 20 years, Sands China remains committed to our three corporate responsibility pillars, People, Community, and Planet, and we dedicate this honour to our devoted team members, suppliers, and community partners for their unwavering efforts in sustainability.”