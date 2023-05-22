RWS wins Singapore tourism Outstanding Employer Award

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) has been awarded for its commitment to its employee.

Singapore.- Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) has received the Outstanding Employer award at the Singapore Tourism Awards 2023 in recognition of its commitment to its employees.

Lee Shi Ruh, chief people officer at RWS, said: “This award is a mark of recognition for our strategic approach towards inspiring and nurturing our team members as we chart the path towards our next growth phase. We have ramped up efforts to address skills scarcity needs and advance skillset transformation for our employees as travel restrictions ease and the tourism industry recovers.”

In 2022, RWS employees underwent approximately 300,000 hours of training, an increase of over 50 per cent compared to the previous year. The integrated resort collaborates closely with key partners such as Workforce Singapore and the Singapore Hotel Association to implement initiatives that redesign job roles and provide career transition programmes.

Lee added: “The driving force behind our strategy is to inculcate a lifelong learning culture among our team members and help them remain competitive and versatile. At RWS, we recognise that skills development is a pivotal move that will propel us towards becoming future-ready.

“Our employees are constantly equipped with relevant skills to adapt to an ever-changing workforce landscape, especially as we progressively transform into a sustainable and innovative top tourism destination.”

One program introduced by RWS is the Management Associate Programme (MAP), a two-year initiative designed to cultivate creative thinking and problem-solving skills. Through a combination of training and exposure to diverse work sectors, participants gain experience and enhance their professional capabilities.

Looking ahead, RWS has planned a hiring event in collaboration with the Employment and Employability Institute, taking place at the Resorts World Convention Centre on May 24, 2023.

Genting Singapore, the parent company of RWS, has published its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. It’s reported a 45 per cent rise in gaming revenue when compared to last year. In quarter-on-quarter terms, the SG$339.9m (US$255m) total was down 8.6 per cent.

The company posted revenue of SG$484.5m (US$363m), up 54 per cent year-on-year and down 10.7 per cent sequentially. Net profit after taxation was SG$129.2m (US$96.9m), up 220 per cent year-on-year and up 7.8 per cent from the previous quarter.