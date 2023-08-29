Ruling upheld against PAGCOR aid for private flood control project

The Star lost its first lawsuit against the player.

The Philippines Supreme Court has upheld a Commission on Audit ruling.

The Philippines.- The Supreme Court (SC) has upheld a ruling by the Commission on Audit (COA) disallowing financial assistance provided by former high-ranking officials of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR). Funds amounting to PHP2m (US$35,200) had been allocated to a private flood control project in Laguna.

Associate Justice Ramon Paul L. Hernando stressed the requirement that government funds be used exclusively for public objectives, a principle entrenched in the Government Auditing Code. The funding in this case had been given to a project led by the Pleasant Village Homeowners Association (PVHA). While PAGCOR is authorised to finance infrastructure and sociocivic initiatives, the assistance must align with public interests, with no unintended advantages for private entities.

