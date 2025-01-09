Resorts World Sentosa hires a new vice president of sustainability

Genting Singapore has appointed Brian Ho as vice president for sustainability at Resorts World Sentosa. He replaces Loh Su Kim.

The announcement was made by Ho himself through a LinkedIn post. He has replaced Loh Su Kim. In his new role, Ho was appointed to oversee the company’s overall sustainability strategy and targets.

Before his tenure at RWS Ho worked as a sustainability leader for Southeast Asia at Deloitte. He has also been a partner at services provider Ernst & Young (EY), where he led the firm’s sustainability services in Southeast Asia and delivered consulting services related to ESG and sustainable finance. He has a master of social sciences at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and is a doctor of Philosophy.

Last November, the Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) renewed the casino licence of Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) for two years. The renewal would normally be for three years, but the Evaluation Panel considered that RWS’s tourism performance from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2023, was “unsatisfactory, with a number of areas that require rectification and substantial improvement”.

Under Regulation 5 of the Casino Control (Casino Licence and Fees) Regulations 2009, the GRA has the authority to define a licence duration that is less than three years. A new evaluation will be carried out in 2026.

The GRA said it will continue to work with the Ministry of Trade & Industry, the Singapore Tourism Board and the casino operator, to “ensure that RWS meets the requirement to develop, maintain and promote its IR as a compelling tourist destination”.

