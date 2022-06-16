Resorts World Cruises debuts in Singapore

Former Genting Group chairman Lim Kok Thay has launched his new cruise line’s first services.

Singapore.- Resorts World Cruises, the company that Lim Kok Thay created after Genting Hong Kong’s Dream Cruises entered provisional liquidation, has made its debut with a series of short cruises departing from the Marina Bay Cruise Center in Singapore. It’s initially running short ocean excursions but will offer two- and three-night cruises to Indonesia and Malaysia from July 3.

The new company has rehired about 1,600 people for the cruise business including about 70 of its 100 former sales and marketing staff. Resorts World Cruises says the 18-deck 150,695 gross tonne Genting Dream will offer guests a high seas vacation cruise experience and complement the Resorts World’s portfolio, which includes 46 hotels in eight countries.

As for Genting Hong Kong, the company has reported a delay in the publication of its 2021 financial results due to liquidity constraints. The company said further announcements will be made as soon as practicable. Its shares will remain suspended until further notice following the trading suspension on January 18.