Queensland passes gambling reforms

The bill includes mandatory ID checks, cash limits and a code of conduct.

Australia.- The Queensland Parliament has passed the Casino Control and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2023, which introduces several major reforms for the state’s gambling industry. Passed unanimously on Wednesday (March 20), the legislation will take effect at the end of 2025.

The bill builds on the Casino Control and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2022 following the review of The Star Entertainment Group’s operations in the state. It will impose mandatory identity verification and cash limits for gambling. Mandatory carded play will require customers to verify their identity and age, including when using cash.

Cash transactions will be limited to AU$1,000, and there will be limits on the amount that can be drawn over 24 hours, aligning Queensland with regulations in New South Wales and Victoria. Gamblers will be required to set limits, including duration of play and expenditure.

Meanwhile, casino operators will have to identify and exclude people who have been banned from interstate casinos and to collect and share player card data, including player losses and wins.

Operators will be prohibited from seeing gambling promotions to players unless they consent to receive them. Consenting to advertising can’t be a prerequisite to registering for a player card. A levy will be introduced to fund the regulation of the sector and gambling harm reduction programmes.