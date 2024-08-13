Queensland gaming revenue up 7.6% in July

Gaming machine gross revenue was AU$326.97m.

Australia.- DWS Hospitality Specialists has reported that gaming revenue in Queensland was AU$326.97m in July. The figure was up 7.69 per cent year-on-year and 14.8 per cent compared to the previous month. Clubs’ market share dropped to 42 per cent while hotels’ share rose to 58 per cent.

Metered wins at clubs rose by 5.99 per cent rise in year-on-year terms, while hotels’ metered wins increased by 8.95 per cent. The majority of local government areas saw an increase in metered wins. Cairns had the highest increase at 10.3 per cent, followed by Townsville (10.6 per cent) and Mount Isa (10.5 per cent). In terms of average daily revenue, Logan, Ipswich, and Mount Isa were the top performers.

See also: Prominent Australians join calls for a total ban on gambling ads