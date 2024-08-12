Prominent Australians join calls for a total ban on gambling ads

Former prime ministers, MPs and union leaders, have signed an open letter.

Australia.- A group of over 60 prominent Australians including former prime ministers, MPs, union leaders, sports figures, business professionals, health experts and community advocates have signed an open letter calling for a ban on all gambling ads within three years. The group is urging the Federal Government and the Opposition to commit to adopting all reforms recommended by the late Labor MP Peta Murphy’s Federal Inquiry into Online Gambling.

The open letter was issued a week after media reports suggested communications minister Michelle Rowland was considering a limit on TV gambling ads rather than a total ban. Signatories include former prime ministers John Howard and Malcolm Turnbull, Lucy Turnbull, former New South Wales premier Dominic Perrottet and former Victorian premiers Jeff Kennett and Steve Bracks

Other signatories include former Australian of the Year and family violence prevention advocate Rosie Batty, former AFL champion Easton Wood, former Socceroo, broadcaster, social justice and human rights campaigner, Craig Foster and former champion skateboarder and founder of Globe International, Stephen Hill.

Howard said: “Many Australians are alarmed about the proliferation of gambling advertising on our screens and the mounting losses through gambling. I believe gambling losses are responsible for enormous harm across the community.

“Our political leaders should follow the courageous example of the former New South Wales Premier, Dominic Perrottet. As an unapologetic sports fan I am troubled by how advertising is now linked with all our major sporting codes and what message this is sending to our children.”

Martin Thomas, chief executive of the Alliance for Gambling Reform, added: “A total ban on all gambling advertising is essential to stop gambling companies targeting our children. Any decision to simply cap advertising, or limit a blanket ban to only social media, would be a win for vested interests and leave Australians exposed to significant harm.

“Australians lose $25 billion a year to gambling. But the real cost of inaction – is the mounting financial ruin, mental health problems, suicide, and the family violence that gambling can exacerbate. Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton have a once-in-a-generation chance to embrace common sense, effective reform and end the vicious cycle of gambling harm that destroys families and communities.”