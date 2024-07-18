Queensland gaming revenue up 7.9% in June

Queensland’s gaming machine gross revenue for June was AU$284.8m (US$192.4m).

Australia.- DWS Hospitality Specialists has reported gaming revenue in Queensland rose 7.9 per cent year-on-year in June to AU$284.8m (US$192.4m). The figure was down 2.82 per cent when compared to the previous month.

Clubs saw a small increase in market share to 43.3 per cent, taking hotels’ share down to 56.7 per cent. According to Wohlsen Consulting, the gross revenue of pubs increased by 7.9 per cent in year-on-year terms, while clubs saw an 8 per cent increase. However, pubs’ revenue fell by 3.4 per cent and clubs’ revenue by 2 per cent compared with May.

The majority of local government areas observed a rise in metered wins when compared to the results in June 2023. Townsville experienced the most significant increase at 13.3 per cent, followed by Ipswich at 13.5 per cent and Cairns at 13.1 per cent. In terms of average daily revenue, Logan, Brisbane, and Ipswich were the top performers.

