PopOK Gaming announces participation in ASEAN Gaming Summit 2023

Press release.- PopOK Gaming has recently announced its participation in the upcoming ASEAN Gaming Summit 2023, which is scheduled to take place in Manila from March 21 to March 23, 2023.

The ASEAN Gaming Summit 2023 is expected to bring together the region’s leading operators, regulators, and suppliers who are successfully developing the next generation of gaming offerings. This three-day event will cover a range of topics, from integrated resorts to sports betting innovations and online gaming. It is the perfect opportunity for anyone interested in the dynamic iGaming industry in this region to expand their network and explore potential partnerships.

At the summit, PopOK Gaming plans to showcase its extensive collection of iGaming products, which includes thematic slots, engaging mini-games, and roulette games. The company’s products have been meticulously designed to ensure an exceptional gameplay experience, with close attention paid to features, bonuses, payout structure, design, animation, and sound effects.

Therefore, visitors can expect to gain valuable insights into the process of producing high-quality iGaming content. PopOK Gaming is looking forward to participating in the upcoming summit. The company’s team is excited about the opportunity to discover new business opportunities through this event.

PopOK Gaming invites all attendees to visit stand N116 to experience cutting-edge solutions firsthand and learn more about the company’s products and services.