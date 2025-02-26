Police working to tackle illegal offshore gaming operators, PNP chief says

General Rommel Francisco Marbil said the PNP will “dismantle networks that pose threats to peace and order.”

The Philippines.- General Rommel Francisco Marbil, the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), has said that the PNP has stepped up its focus on tackling illegal offshore gambling operators following the ban on licensed operators in January. He said the PNP had been addressing related crimes, including illegal detention, financial fraud and human trafficking.

Marbil said the PNP is investigating the disappearance of a Chinese national who was last seen on February 20 in Taguig City. He said: “We are conducting a thorough investigation and urge everyone to rely on official reports. The PNP is committed to following all leads to uncover the truth.”

Between January 2024 and February 2025, the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group (PNP-AKG) documented 40 kidnapping cases, with 10 victims being Chinese nationals. Marbil said these incidents show challenges posed by criminal syndicates.

He added: “The PNP will remain relentless in its efforts to curb criminal activities and dismantle networks that pose threats to peace and order. We are fully committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable.”

PNP chief general Rommel Marbil. Source: Facebook PNP.

On February 20, authorities conducted a raid in Parañaque City, resulting in the arrest of 453 people, including 307 Filipinos and 137 Chinese nationals. The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) initiated charges of qualified human trafficking against 20 foreign nationals who were arrested during the operation. PAOCC executive director Gilbert Cruz said the raided offshore hub at the ATI building, in front of the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), allegedly ran investment and love scams.