PAOCC files trafficking charges after raid on alleged scam operator in Parañaque City

The Philippines.- The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) has initiated charges of qualified human trafficking against 20 foreign nationals who were arrested during a raid on February 20 in Parañaque City. PAOCC executive director Gilbert Cruz said the raided offshore hub at the ATI building, in front of the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), allegedly ran investment and love scams. Some 435 workers, including 148 foreign nationals, were arrested during the raid.

Cruz told the Philippine News Agency: “We conducted the inquest for the foreign nationals operating the offshore gaming operator hub here at PITX and we have filed charges against 20 of them. Qualified trafficking, because you can clearly see that they facilitated the employment of individuals in this offshore gaming operator hub to work here for a long time.”

Cruz said the operation lacked the necessary permits to operate. Among those filing complaints were three Vietnamese women, who were reportedly used as models to attract victims for investment scams in cryptocurrency.

Source: ANC Digital.

PAOCC to file criminal cases against the owner of the building

PAOCC is also considering criminal charges against the owner of the building in Parañaque City that housed the illegal operation. Director and spokesperson Winston Casio announced plans for both criminal and civil forfeiture of the entire building, which had been used by Dan Ying Gaming Corp. to operate offshore gaming activities for two years.

Casio said: “Obviously, we will move for the criminal and civil forfeiture of the whole building because the offshore gaming operations were on the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh floors. So, the building owner will face a big problem in allowing his building to be used as an offshore gaming operator hub.”