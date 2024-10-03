Philippines warns offshore gaming operators may move to Timor-Leste

The Philippine government has warned Timor Leste of the potential security challenges.

The Philippines.- in a state visit, justice secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and officials from the Department of Justice (DOJ) warned about reports suggesting that Timor Leste could be a destinations for gambling operators leaving the Philippines due to the incoming ban. The DOJ said it alerted Timor Leste about potential socio-economic and security challenges if it permits offshore gaming operators to operate within its borders.

Secretary Remulla outlined the challenges faced by the Philippines due to the sector, including issues related to crime and regulatory evasion. “These factors ultimately led to the decision to cease their operations in the country,” the DOJ said.

It said the visit served “as an important channel to encourage Timor Leste to critically examine the broader implications of welcoming POGOs and how these activities might affect its domestic affairs.”

Philippines’ BI says 3,000 foreign offshore gaming workers have left country

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported on Saturday (September 28) that nearly 3,000 foreign workers employed by offshore gaming operators with downgraded visas have departed from the country.

During a meeting of the recently formed POGO Closure Task Force, BI officer-in-charge commissioner Joel Anthony Viado also reported that as of September 24, they have downgraded 5,955 visas. Of the total, approximately 55 per cent have already left the Philippines.

Viado also said that, during the meeting, task force members agreed to conduct service days for offshore gaming companies, where they will implement their downgraded visa status and issue exit clearances. He also added that DOLE representatives would join them during service days to collect surrendered alien employment permits for offshore gaming workers.