Philippines senator calls for the suspension of PCSO lotto games

Several politicians also called for the resignation of PCSO

Imee Marcos cited allegations of anomalies and unfair practices.

The Philippines.- Senator Imee Marcos has called for the temporary suspension of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) lotto games following controversy around the publication of a doctored photo of the sole winner of the PHP43.8m (US$783,000) Lotto 6/42 jackpot of December 28.

The senator cited perceived mathematical improbabilities in the frequency of winners. The senator accused the PCSO of diverting funds from economically disadvantaged Filipinos

In a statement, PCSO general manager Robles said he was confident of the integrity of the lottery, arguing that the best way to resolve any doubts is for senators to witness how the draws are conducted. He suggested senators conduct an unannounced inspection and be present at every stage of the lotto draw, from preparations to the actual drawing.

The Senate, led by Senator Raffy Tulfo, has initiated an investigation into alleged anomalies.