Philippines PAOCC says only 100 offshore gaming operators still being monitored

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission has reported a large decrease in the number of operators.

The Philippines.- The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) has reported a significant decrease in the number of offshore gaming operators being monitored since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ordered their closure by the end of the year. Executive director undersecretary Gilbert Cruz, said only 100 remain under surveillance according to the latest report from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

During a radio interview, Cruz said many offshore gaming operators had already ceased operations or are in the process of doing so. Cruz expressed confidence in the government’s ability to eliminate all illegal offshore gaming, noting that even smaller groups would be detectable, especially at night due to the time zone differences. He said legal action would soon be taken against officials connected activities after investigations by lawmakers, the National Bureau of Investigation and other government agencies.

A week ago, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) secretary Jonvic Remulla said he would ensure the closure of all offshore gaming operators by year-end. Speaking to journalists on October 9, he said he would start by closing operators at Island Cove in Cavite, which was previously owned by his family, to demonstrate his commitment.

He said there would be a final inspection of offshore gaming operators on December 15 and that they must be completely closed by December 31. In a separate interview, he confirmed that he had had discussions with offshore gaming operators at Island Cove, who agreed to halt operations on December 15.